Out-of-work Lower Hutt couple surprised with dream holiday by Breakfast's Matty McLean

A Lower Hutt couple were surprised live on air this morning with the news they'd be heading away - immediately - on a luxury weekend with Breakfast host Matty McLean.

Sue and Wayne, from Wainuiomata, were nominated for the competition by sister Barbara after a difficult period for the family.

This morning, Matty lurked in their garden before surprising them live on the telly.

"We both lost our jobs and been sick, it's been really hard," Sue says.

They've been doing OK "because we have to, really", she says, rather than "sitting in the corner and rocking".

"There's lots of people in our boat... Our boat was shocking. We didn't think at our ages we'd be where we are today."

The couple won a weekend away in the Marlborough Sounds, sponsored by Dilmah, staying at a luxury five-star resort with Matty.