TODAY |

Out-of-work Lower Hutt couple surprised with dream holiday by Breakfast's Matty McLean

Source:  1 NEWS

A Lower Hutt couple were surprised live on air this morning with the news they'd be heading away - immediately - on a luxury weekend with Breakfast host Matty McLean.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The couple were surprised by presenter Matty McLean on Breakfast this morning. Source: Breakfast

Sue and Wayne, from Wainuiomata, were nominated for the competition by sister Barbara after a difficult period for the family.

This morning, Matty lurked in their garden before surprising them live on the telly.

"We both lost our jobs and been sick, it's been really hard," Sue says.

They've been doing OK "because we have to, really", she says, rather than "sitting in the corner and rocking".

"There's lots of people in our boat... Our boat was shocking. We didn't think at our ages we'd be where we are today."

The couple won a weekend away in the Marlborough Sounds, sponsored by Dilmah, staying at a luxury five-star resort with Matty. 

Watch the video to see the moment the couple were surprised with their win.

New Zealand
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Twenty-nine arrests, including senior Mongrel Mob member, after multiple drug raids in Waikato
2
Man accused of cutting through isolation facility fence in Hamilton to visit liquor store
3
Muller admits he 'could have been clearer' about who received confidential patient info
4
Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation
5
Man who escaped Auckland isolation says he's now feeling 'stressed', questions positive Covid-19 test
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:06

Muller admits he 'could have been clearer' about who received confidential patient info
08:01

Revisit Q+A's two-year attempt to get an interview with 'invisible man' National MP Jian Yang
05:36

Arrest threats could make Covid-19 isolation security issues worse, expert warns

National MP Jian Yang, who came under fire for links to Chinese spy agencies, to retire