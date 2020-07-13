Out-of-work Lower Hutt couple enjoy weekend with Breakfast's Matty McLean on surprise getaway

It's no surprise that 2020 has been tough for a lot of people, as it has been for Lower Hutt couple Sue and Wayne Nicholson.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From Wainuiomata, a couple of health issues, as well as the pair both losing their jobs, has dented their spirits a bit.

Breakfast wanted to put a smile back on their faces and, thanks to sponsor Dilmah, surprised the pair on Friday morning and whisked them off to the Marlborough Sounds.

Read More Out-of-work Lower Hutt couple surprised with dream holiday by Breakfast's Matty McLean

The couple enjoyed their weekend getaway with Breakfast host Matty McLean - complete with fishing, fine dining and a large pod of dolphins.