Out-of-work Lower Hutt couple enjoy weekend with Breakfast's Matty McLean on surprise getaway

It's no surprise that 2020 has been tough for a lot of people, as it has been for Lower Hutt couple Sue and Wayne Nicholson.
From Wainuiomata, a couple of health issues, as well as the pair both losing their jobs, has dented their spirits a bit.
Breakfast wanted to put a smile back on their faces and, thanks to sponsor Dilmah, surprised the pair on Friday morning and whisked them off to the Marlborough Sounds.
The couple enjoyed their weekend getaway with Breakfast host Matty McLean - complete with fishing, fine dining and a large pod of dolphins.
Watch the video to see some of the highlights from their holiday.