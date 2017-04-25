Work continues to clear Manawatu Gorge slip

Contractors will continue to work during the weekend on clearing the remaining large slip in the Manawatu Gorge.

Manawatu Gorge slip. Source: Supplied



A large 3500sq m slip occurred on Monday night near Woodville and a smaller one near Ashhurst.



Yesterday, NZTA said progress had been made on clearing the remaining larger slip but it's still expected to take three weeks to clear, with a re-opening date of May 18.



Transport Agency Highway Manager Ross I'Anson says motorists can use the Pahiatua Track and the Saddle Road as alternative routes.



As traffic is going past Ashhurst Primary School, NZTA will be installing electronic signage reminding drivers to take extra care as school starts back on Monday.