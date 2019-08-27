Work begins on Wellington convention centre

The first sod has been turned on Wellington's convention centre, just across the road from Te Papa.

The building - which was originally planned to be part of a movie museum with Sir Peter Jackson, is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

The convention centre finally got the go-ahead last year after the city council and Sir Peter decided to part ways on the movie museum project, allowing the council to push on with plans to build a convention centre.

It will also contain an exhibition space which Te Papa plans to use to host touring exhibitions.