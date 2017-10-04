Work begins to remove Wellington's trolley bus wires

Central Wellington's "golden mile" will be the next stage in the project to remove the city's 82km of overhead trolley bus wires.

Work will begin tonight and is planned to last until January 25, with two crews involved.

One crew will start from the Railway Station terminal at the northern end of Lambton Quay, and the other at the Elizabeth Street intersection with Kent Terrace and Cambridge Terrace.

Wellington City Council says some disruption for motorists and pedestrians can be expected.

The city's trolley services ended on October 31 and work to bring down the wires began earlier that month.

The physical dismantling of the network is scheduled to take 12 months.

Trolley buses once ran in several New Zealand cities but only Wellington continued with them after Dunedin decommissioned theirs in 1982.