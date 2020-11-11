Work begins on dismantling historic Auckland landmark as City Rail Link progresses

Work today began on dismantling a historic Auckland landmark as the City Rail Link progresses.

The 139-year-old Bluestone Wall on Albert Street is being carefully removed so it can be reconstructed once a section of tunnel is complete.

“While we’re building for Auckland’s future, we’re also determined to preserve its past,” says Matt Sinclair, Aotea Station manager for the Link Alliance.

“The Bluestone Wall will be put into storage until we’ve finished constructing the tunnel and Aotea Station, and then we will be putting those blocks back in place and restoring a significant part of Auckland’s heritage.”

According to a City Rail Link spokesperson, the wall will take around three months to dismantle as stonemasons cut it into 1800 blocks.

“It’s going to be a bit like fitting a jigsaw together except all our pieces will be rocks, not bits of cardboard or wood, there will be no missing pieces and we’ll know where every piece fits,” says Sinclair.