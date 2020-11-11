TODAY |

Work begins on dismantling historic Auckland landmark as City Rail Link progresses

Source:  1 NEWS

Work today began on dismantling a historic Auckland landmark as the City Rail Link progresses.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The wall will be rebuilt once construction on the rail link is complete. Source: Supplied

The 139-year-old Bluestone Wall on Albert Street is being carefully removed so it can be reconstructed once a section of tunnel is complete.

“While we’re building for Auckland’s future, we’re also determined to preserve its past,” says Matt Sinclair, Aotea Station manager for the Link Alliance.

“The Bluestone Wall will be put into storage until we’ve finished constructing the tunnel and Aotea Station, and then we will be putting those blocks back in place and restoring a significant part of Auckland’s heritage.”

According to a City Rail Link spokesperson, the wall will take around three months to dismantle as stonemasons cut it into 1800 blocks.

“It’s going to be a bit like fitting a jigsaw together except all our pieces will be rocks, not bits of cardboard or wood, there will be no missing pieces and we’ll know where every piece fits,” says Sinclair.

The wall - originally constructed in 1881 - is scheduled to be rebuilt in 2023.

New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
UK nurse re-arrested on suspicion of murdering more than a dozen babies
2
West Indies cricket team in Christchurch lose training exemption after ‘repeatedly’ breaking managed isolation rules
3
'I can't believe this' – Orca and calf filmed hunting stingrays in shallows near Oriental Bay
4
Police investigating after woman assaults student at Auckland school
5
Fair Go: Man baffled by claim his $190 steel cap boots deteriorated because he didn't wear them enough
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Vanuatu's first Covid-19 case confirmed as person arrives in country via Auckland

'We have some plans' - Jacinda Ardern teases wedding details

Convicted double murderer David Tamihere seeks aerial television footage for appeal
00:54

University of Auckland believes online threat to spread Covid-19 at exams is not genuine