When will work begin on Christchurch's quake-ruined cathedral?

The Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Gerry Brownlee, says it is up to the Anglican Church to come up with the last chunk of funding for the restoration of the city's cathedral.

The Christ Church Cathedral has been in ruins for exactly six years following the devastating magnitude 6.3 earthquake.

The Anglican Church has pledged $40 million towards the expected $100m cost of bringing the building back to life.

The Greater Christchurch Buildings Trust will provide $15m and the government $10m, leaving a $30m shortfall.

Mr Brownlee told Breakfast this morning, ahead of the official unveiling of a memorial to the 185 killed in the quake, that the government was willing to provide a non-interest bearing $15m credit while fundraising took place for the rest.

He could not say why work had not started.

"That's a question a lot of people are asking, and is not a question I can answer," he told Breakfast host Jack Tame, who described the ruined church as an embarrassment.

Mr Brownlee said his relationship with the Anglican Church was good, but it wasn't for the government to take on more risk.