'Won't be too long' - PM says for trans-Tasman travel bubble after Peters' criticism

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says "it won't be too long" until a trans-Tasman travel bubble will be implemented.

Her comments come after Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters this morning said New Zealand is now being "too cautious for too long" by staying at a Covid-19 Alert Level 2, and that the country should be at Level 1 allowing travel to and from Australia.

In her press conference this afternoon, Ms Ardern announced the trans-Tasman Safe Border Group will be presenting a draft blueprint of how the travel bubble could work to New Zealand and Australian Governments in early June.

"I talked to Scott Morrison yesterday and there is enthusiasm for this on both sides of the Tasman," Ms Ardern said.

She says all aspects of safe travel need to be considered, from airport processes, protocols onboard aircraft and contact tracing once travellers reach their destinations.

"It won't be too long before we are ready," she said.

When asked about Mr Peters' comments this morning expressing his disagreements with dissatisfaction with Government policy, she said: "From time-to-time we will agree to share a differing view in public.

"So that's what happened yesterday and I'm very relaxed about it and was the first one to offer up that information as well."

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Mr Peters said that "every day, every hour, every week we delay - we put back our recovery".