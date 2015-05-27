 

'I won't sue her for a lot because that would seem like I'm bullying': Sir Bob Jones explains why he's suing woman who wants him stripped of knighthood

Emily Cooper

1 NEWS Reporter

Sir Bob Jones has told 1 NEWS it will be "very enjoyable" to take a woman who started a petition to strip him of his knighthood to court.

Sir Bob Jones.

Source: 1 NEWS

"You have to be sick to not see (what he wrote) was a p*sstake," Sir Bob told 1 NEWS this afternoon.

"I won't sue her for a lot because that would seem like I'm bullying her."

He said he plans to sue her over the definition of hate speech.

He told 1 NEWS he "didn't care" about the petition, which he earlier described as "infantile".

When questioned why he was planning on suing if he didn't care, he responded: "It's a very, very serious allegation… I won't tolerate that."

However, while providing these comments to 1 NEWS, Mr Jones said he would not appear on camera because he now "wants to keep a low profile".

1 NEWS informed petition organiser Renae Maihi of the legal action this morning.

She said she hasn't been contacted by Sir Bob or his legal team.

"If he's going to abuse his position of power because he has money, that shows character."

"He needs to understand when you say things that cross the line…. There are consequences. There are consequences when you say racist things. He slandered my people," she said.

Ms Maihi told 1 News she has received a lot of support and the petition has almost reached 40,000 signatures.

She said she's now trying to figure out what the next step will be for the petition.

The petition follows a column Sir Bob wrote for the NBR last Friday, in which he called for an annual l 'Maori Gratitude Day'.

Mr Jones argued in his piece, which was later removed from the NBR website, that "as there are no full-blooded Maoris in existence it indisputably follows that had it not been for migrants, mainly Brits, not a single Maori alive today … would have existed."


Maori Issues

Emily Cooper

'I won't sue her for a lot because that would seem like I'm bullying': Sir Bob Jones explains why he's suing woman who wants him stripped of knighthood

