'I won't forget the look on Jacinda's face when she finally held the baby' - Clarke Gayford and PM reflect on holding baby Neve for first time

Jacinda Ardern was uncharacteristically lost for words for a brief moment today when asked what it was like to hold her new-born baby girl, Neve, for the first time.

Pausing and looking to the ceiling of Auckland City Hospital, the Prime Minister said the moment was a blur of emotion.

"Gosh those moments happen so quickly, I think every new parent will probably reflect that you want to really cherish it but it happens very very quickly," Ardern said.

"The team were very generous in allowing us to hold onto her for quite a while before she had to be whipped away. It was pretty special."

Clarke Gayford however was quick to relay what it was like watching Jacinda hold Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford for the first time.

"I won't forget the look on Jacinda's face when she finally held the baby," he said.

"It was a bit of a blur for the both of us but she had obviously been through so much and the moment had finally arrived. She looked just absolutely stunned and very, very happy."