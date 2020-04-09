TODAY |

Wonky Donkey author on track to win international song competition

Source:  1 NEWS

The author of the popular children's book, Wonky Donkey, has shared a new song for children which is currently in the running to win the international song competition. 

Craig Smith shares his song "toothless" which is in the finals for an international song competition. Source: 1 NEWS

Craig Smith, who first came up with the idea for Wonky Donkey after being told a joke, is now a finalist in the children's song category for 'toothless' a song to inspire children to brush their teeth.

According to Mr Smith, the song has beaten out 4,000 other entries to sit in the top 10 in the competition. 

His book, Wonky Donkey, reached international acclaim and has since sparked Facebook Live show.

In his first session, Mr Smith says the video attracted up to 30,000 views.

