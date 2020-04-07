TODAY |

Wonky Donkey author belts out his classics to an online audience of thousands of kids

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi Wonky Donkey author has turning to Facebook to entertain fans. young and old, after Covid-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of concerts. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Craig Smith belted out his classic The Wonky Donkey to thousands Source: 1 NEWS

By Irra Lee

Craig Smith belted out classics like The Wonkey Donkey, Willbee the Bumblebee and My Daddy Ate an Apple from the comfort of his home in a near hour-long concert via Facebook Live this morning.

He told 1 NEWS doing the concert “felt like a natural progression” after Covid-19 restrictions led to a number of his live shows being cancelled. 

“Lots of people were doing this worldwide… I had a few people suggesting it to me,” he said. 

But Mr Smith said doing things online came with its advantages too because people could watch it themselves in their own homes.

“One little girl said ‘it's amazing, they’re doing a concert just for me’.”

The concert has since been viewed over 51,000 times, with 35,000 of those tuning in live. Thousands of thankful parents also left comments and sent the author photos.

“Our children absolutely loved watching you and singing along to their favourites!” one parent said.

Numerous parents sent the Wonky Donkey author pictures of them enjoying the online concert with their children. Source: Supplied

Another said: “My kids are loving it and dancing around the living room!”

He told fans at the end of the virtual concert he may do more in future with his other books. 

Photos sent to the author show numerous kids around the country enjoying the online concert. Source: Supplied

But, in the meantime, he had this to say: “Just stick with it everyone. Keep listening to music and keep reading.”

New Zealand
Music
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Coronavirus latest: New Zealand cases region-by-region for April 7
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Government accused of hypocrisy over jobless immigrants unable to claim benefits, return home
4
Ardern reveals message Boris Johnson sent to NZ while he fights coronavirus
5
PM stuck between 'a rock and a hard place' over Health Minister - Simon Bridges
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

St John extends phone friendship service during Covid-19 lockdown
02:06

Government accused of hypocrisy over jobless immigrants unable to claim benefits, return home
00:57

Watch: Canterbury family use digger for epic slip-and-slide
00:40

Coronavirus latest: New Zealand cases region-by-region for April 7