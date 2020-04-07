Wonky Donkey author belts out his classics to an online audience of thousands of kids

Kiwi Wonky Donkey author has turning to Facebook to entertain fans. young and old, after Covid-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of concerts.

By Irra Lee

Craig Smith belted out classics like The Wonkey Donkey, Willbee the Bumblebee and My Daddy Ate an Apple from the comfort of his home in a near hour-long concert via Facebook Live this morning.

He told 1 NEWS doing the concert “felt like a natural progression” after Covid-19 restrictions led to a number of his live shows being cancelled.

“Lots of people were doing this worldwide… I had a few people suggesting it to me,” he said.

But Mr Smith said doing things online came with its advantages too because people could watch it themselves in their own homes.

“One little girl said ‘it's amazing, they’re doing a concert just for me’.”

The concert has since been viewed over 51,000 times, with 35,000 of those tuning in live. Thousands of thankful parents also left comments and sent the author photos.

“Our children absolutely loved watching you and singing along to their favourites!” one parent said.

Numerous parents sent the Wonky Donkey author pictures of them enjoying the online concert with their children. Source: Supplied

Another said: “My kids are loving it and dancing around the living room!”

He told fans at the end of the virtual concert he may do more in future with his other books.

Photos sent to the author show numerous kids around the country enjoying the online concert. Source: Supplied