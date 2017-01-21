 

'Women's rights are human rights' – hundreds march through Auckland’s Queen Street in protest of Trump

Protests took place in both Auckland and Wellington on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Source: 1 NEWS

news

In true modern day fashion, social media is already awash with memes mocking the uncomfortable moment.

Internet squirms over Michelle Obama and Melania Trump's awkward gift exchange


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.

Play abandoned as Black Caps battle through on day two

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

Police seeking Devonte Mihinui.

Teenagers wanted over multiple aggravated robberies


See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.


 
