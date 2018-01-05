Women's refuge experiencing busiest period of the year with services stretched

 

Women's Refuge in Auckland is struggling to cope with the number of women in need of a safe haven. 

The holiday period is not a happy time for everyone, with the Auckland women's refuge pushed to its limits.
Source: 1 NEWS

Across the country, around 165 women and children who are fleeing domestic abuse seek shelter every night across 41 Women's Refuge sites. 

Megan Grace from Auckland Women's Refuge told 1 NEWS "there's nine refuge's across the Auckland region but as far as I'm aware they're all full."

"There are no vacancies and it's been that way since Christmas," Ms Grace said. 

"Abuses are at a higher level and that's because most mums and most whanau are looking at ways that they can still maintain that image of happy home that their kids have a happy Christmas."

Financial needs during the festive season pile on the pressure and police say alcohol also contributes to an increase in family harm call outs over the holidays. 

"We will always for our best to ensure those women and children who need an urgent placement receive one," Inspector Fleur De Bes from the National Prevention Centre told 1 NEWS.

"Police additionally work with other government and non-government agencies who also come together to ensure those who need assistance are kept safe."

