 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Women occupy majority of Queen's Birthday Honours List for first time ever

share

Mei Heron 

1 NEWS Reporter

For the first time, more women than men are on the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Bartlett was the figurehead of the fight to get equal pay for aged care workers.

Source: 1 NEWS

The recipients include the Topp twins, Catherine Healy from the NZ Prostitutes Collective, celebrity cook Annabel Langbein, and Kristine Bartlett who helped win a billion dollar settlement for care workers.

After working in the industry for 30 years, Ms Healy will become a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit and is the first person to be recognised for services to the rights of sex workers.

When she got the news Ms Healy says she was shocked. 

"I cried and I cried. I was quite shaken," Ms Healy said.

"When you working in a topic area, when you've had a topical life [with] controversial behaviours, you don't expect that kind of honour," Ms Healy says.

For decades she campaigned for prostitution to be decriminalised and created a cross-party group in Parliament in 1996.

Jools and her twin sister Lynda, also known as the Topp Twins, will also become Dames, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern describing them as "iconic and incorrigible".

The Topp Twins have released five bestselling children's audio books, and have regularly toured Australia and New Zealand to sold-out venues.

In 2008, they were inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

Related

Mei Heron

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

2
Leader Bill English says the party will use the time to work on policies to help businesses and the economy.

The familiar faces and silent heroes of the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours List

3

Dame Valerie Adams posts adorable photo of Steven Adams meeting his niece

4
Heat pump.

New heating costs could lead to overcrowding

01:35
5
Flooding, slips and heavy downpours have been widespread this long weekend.

Flooding and slips in Bay of Plenty as torrential rain hits

01:35
Flooding, slips and heavy downpours have been widespread this long weekend.

Flooding and slips in Bay of Plenty as torrential rain hits

Fire and Emergency have received just under 200 weather-related call outs in the North Island today.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 