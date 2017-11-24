'Women need to be nurtured' – new luxury birthing centres hope to combat postnatal depression

Plans are underway to open free, luxury birthing centres in Wellington and South Auckland next year following the establishment of centres in Tauranga, and last week, Palmerston North.

The centres are the vision of Chloe Wright, and are funded by her Wright Foundation with some help from the District Health Board.

Mothers are looked after for two days and nights, giving birth in their own luxury suite, being served gourmet meals and with unlimited visitors allowed, all for free.

Ms Wright hopes this kind of nurturing will help reduce postnatal depression, giving mothers and babies the best start in life.

With her babies, she had days of care in hospital, but says for the next generation it all changed.

"I was hearing stories of people going home within hours, very often not prepared. And that has a big impact," Ms Wright said.

So she set about changing things herself.

Her first birthing centre was set up in Bethlehem, Bay of Plenty, and for straightforward births, it's just what the doctor ordered.

One mum at the centre said she had a happy, short labour and it was "all down to feeling natural and calm".

Ms Wright said she just wants mums to have the best start and she would like to see the centres all over the country.