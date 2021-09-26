Women missing in Auckland's Hunua Ranges found safe

The two women missing in Auckland's Hunua Ranges have been found safe and well on Sunday night.

Mikayla Taiapo and Ngahuia Flavell. Source: New Zealand Police

Mikayla Taiapo, 27, and Ngahuia (Huia) Flavell, 29, were last seen around 11am on Saturday after planning to go for a walk in the Hunua Ranges Regional Park, police said on Facebook earlier on Sunday.

The pair were found after two local men with knowledge of the area went searching for the women, Inspector Joe Hunter said in a statement.

"They were found 10 kilometres north-east from the start point of their tramp," he said.

They were believed to have walked "between 20 and 30 kilometres through dense bush over the past 24 hours".

Taiapo and Flavell were flown out by police helicopter. Both were unhurt following their ordeal.

Flavell's sister, Jasmine, posted on Facebook that the pair had been found.

"My dad is waiting for her to come out with the search and rescue team," Jasmine wrote.

"Thank you to everyone that shared out post to find our sister."

She said the family were grateful for the love and support.

Their vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was located on Sunday on Moumoukai Road, in Hunua.