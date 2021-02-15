Women left 'shaking' after man performs 'indecent act' in broad daylight at Auckland Domain

An Auckland woman says she and her friend were left shaking with fear after a man "exposed himself" and performed an "indecent act" in front of them while they had a picnic in the park.

The man "exposed himself" at Auckland Domain on Saturday, February 13. Source: Supplied

The woman, who only wanted to be referred to as "J", said she was at Auckland Domain about 4.30pm on Saturday enjoying the sun with a friend.

A tall, lean man, believed to be 65 to 75 years old, with white hair, a grey cap and riding a distinctive red retro bicycle pulled up under a tree about 15 metres from the pair, she said.

J said she thought it was weird he was so close given there were plenty of other trees he could have sat under.

"He was starring at us so we sort of kept an eye on him."

About 30 minutes later he "completely exposed himself" then performed "an indecent act", she said.

"I think he was waiting for us not to be looking at him.

"It was really frightening actually, I started shaking."

J said there were children about 50 metres away, but she thinks the man was looking at her and her friend - both women in their late 20s.

"I called police immediately and my friend snapped photos," she said, adding that they quickly packed up their picnic to leave as they feared the behaviour would "escalate".

"I didn't know if he was going to attack us."

Inspector Gary Davey, Area Commander for Auckland City Central, told 1 NEWS police have been unable to locate the man after "extensive inquiries".

"Police have spoken to a witness and are making inquiries, and have provided the victim with support," he said.

"Police treat these matters extremely seriously."

It comes after reports of similar incidents, also in the same area of the Auckland Domain, in the past few months. It is unclear if the latest incident is linked.

read more Police issue warning after reports of man doing indecent acts in Auckland Domain

Police say they have no new information about the earlier incidents.

"We encourage anyone who witnesses this behaviour to report it to police immediately, once they are in a safe place, and can call 111," Davey said.



J said police's victim support had contacted her, but she doesn't know how to move on while the man is still out there.