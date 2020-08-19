Women-led countries faring better in Covid-19 pandemic, study finds

Researchers have found evidence to back up the praise women leaders like Jacinda Ardern, Angela Merkel and Sanna Marin have received through the Covid-19 pandemic.

World leaders' gender appears to be a key attribute in determining which countries had a significantly better outcome in the pandemic, according to the University of Liverpool study.

Researchers analysed the number of cases, deaths and the Covid-19 policy across 194 countries.

In the study, New Zealand was compared with Ireland, which had a similar-sized population but is led by Micheal Martin, a male Prime Minister.

It was found that in almost all cases where the countries were led by women, the lockdown ended sooner and had better outcomes in the first wave of the pandemic.