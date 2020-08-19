TODAY |

Women-led countries faring better in Covid-19 pandemic, study finds

Source:  1 NEWS

Researchers have found evidence to back up the praise women leaders like Jacinda Ardern, Angela Merkel and Sanna Marin have received through the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new study suggests the 19 women-led nations have weathered the pandemic more skilfully. Source: Breakfast

World leaders' gender appears to be a key attribute in determining which countries had a significantly better outcome in the pandemic, according to the University of Liverpool study. 

Researchers analysed the number of cases, deaths and the Covid-19 policy across 194 countries. 

In the study, New Zealand was compared with Ireland, which had a similar-sized population but is led by Micheal Martin, a male Prime Minister. 

It was found that in almost all cases where the countries were led by women, the lockdown ended sooner and had better outcomes in the first wave of the pandemic. 

Only 19 countries in the study had female leaders, but even when taking out the bigger players like Germany and New Zealand the other women-led countries fared rather well. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:41
Five new cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand, one more from overseas
2
Visitor to Hobbiton tests positive for Covid-19
3
Two Countdown supermarkets in Auckland close after customers test positive for Covid-19
4
Full video: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield deliver update on the Covid-19 outbreak
5
Morning Briefing August 19: Auckland's community outbreak gets complicated
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:58

Victoria records 12 more deaths from Covid-19
00:31

Health Minister meets with Air NZ, says he's not '100% convinced' with air crew protocols

Police say checkpoint wait times are down, as more people turn up with required documents
02:59

NSW officials pledge to leave 'no rock unturned' after quarantine hotel guard contracts Covid-19