Women injured in crash identified following dramatic police chase

Police have identified two women who were critically injured in a car crash in South Auckland yesterday following a police chase.

The South Auckland intersection resembled a war zone after the crash in Manukau.
Police haven't released the names of the two who were inside the vehicle which fled police after failing to stop at a red light in Manukau.

Police had sought the public's help in identifying one of the women who had a distinctive tattoo on her ankle.

Police were chasing after a fleeing car last night when it crashed near a set of lights in Manukau.
The woman remains in a critical condition.

Last night police released the name of the deceased driver of the fleeing vehicle.

The police hope a musical themed tattoo on the woman's ankle will help to identify her.
Eden Hoey, 32, originally from Northland was pursued by police for what officers say was just a few seconds, before he smashed into another car.

All five occupants from the other car were left with injuries.

The crash is now being investigated by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Federer won his 18th career title with a thrilling five set win over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.

Watch: The moment Roger Federer claims historic 18th Grand Slam title

Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

SQ286 was meant to depart for Singapore this afternoon but was forced to abort its departure at the last minute.

Singapore Airlines flight finally departs Auckland after seven-hour delay following wheel malfunction

One commercial beekeeper says it's the worst harvest in three decades.

'It's been bad' - honey producers counting cost of terrible manuka harvest

Live stream: Breakfast

The South Auckland intersection resembled a war zone after the crash in Manukau.

A fishing trip between Waiheke and Motutapu islands yesterday turned magical for Michelle Newell and her companions.

Watch: 'It was so magical' - Auckland boaties stunned by large pod of enchanting orca whales

A fishing trip off Waiheke Island turned into something very special yesterday.


The latest findings from an immigration report revealed that migrants contributed nearly $3 billion to our economy in 2013.

'Wonderful' NZ urged to stay open to migrants - new report

A report on immigration by a think tank concludes New Zealand is better off keeping its door open to the world.

