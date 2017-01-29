Women injured in crash identified following dramatic police chase

Police have identified two women who were critically injured in a car crash in South Auckland yesterday following a police chase.

Police haven't released the names of the two who were inside the vehicle which fled police after failing to stop at a red light in Manukau.

Police had sought the public's help in identifying one of the women who had a distinctive tattoo on her ankle.

The woman remains in a critical condition.

Last night police released the name of the deceased driver of the fleeing vehicle.

Eden Hoey, 32, originally from Northland was pursued by police for what officers say was just a few seconds, before he smashed into another car.

All five occupants from the other car were left with injuries.