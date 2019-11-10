Women who died in crash with commercial truck near Rakaia were married Australian couple

Police have named the two women killed in a crash near Rakaia on Sunday that left seven others injured.

They were Fox McCrossin, 58, and her wife, Joan McCrossin, 56, of Victoria, Australia.

The crash, involving a commerical truck and three other vehicles, happened in Bankside, north of Rakaia, on Sunday morning.

Police area commander Natasha Rodley told 1 NEWS police believed one car "has crossed the centre line into the path of the truck". She said the two people that died were in this vehicle.

“The truck has been unable to avoid the vehicle and the crash has resulted," she said.

Ms Rodley said two cars following the vehicle were also involved in the crash "because of the suddenness of it".

One of the vehicles hit a nearby power pole, she said.

Police said they were called to the crash on Main South Road on State Highway 1 at 8.50am.

Seven people received moderate to minor injuries in the incident. They were assessed and released without the need for further treatment, Ms Rodley said.