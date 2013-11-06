Woman's hair caught in conveyor belt machinery in Northland

A woman has been taken to hospital after getting her hair caught in a conveyor belt in Northland today.

The Northern Advocate reported a call for help was received by police about 10.30am today from the Turners & Growers plant in the Bay of Islands.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand officers helped to free the woman from the machinery.

Police told the Advocate the woman had sustained moderate injuries and was in shock.