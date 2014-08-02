 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Woman's dog shot while walking through park in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A woman was walking her dog at a reserve on Auckland's North Shore this evening when her dog was shot by an unknown person.

Police sirens

Source: Thinkstock

Police were called to Deep Creek Reserve in Torbay where the dog was shot at around 7pm.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet in a critical condition but died soon after. 

Police have been searching for possible suspects in the reserve on foot and with the assistance of a helicopter.

So far they have been unsuccessful.

Police are advising anyone who was in the vicinity of the reserve around 7pm who may have information about the incident to contact them.

Related

Auckland

Animals

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Bill English says New Zealand will be supporting Australia, who has slammed Japanese whalers caught by Sea Shepherd with an Antarctic minke whale on board.

Sea Shepherd's Paul Watson attacks NZ and Oz for not stopping whalers

00:30
2
Colima volcano sent lava, smoke and a bolt of lightning skywards today in a series of explosions that began on January 7.

Watch: Mexico volcano in spectacular night-time eruption

01:13
3
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

00:33
4
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

5
Iranian firefighters work at the scene of the collapsed Plasco building after being engulfed by a fire in central Tehran, Iran on Thursday January 19.

Iran high-rise collapse kills at least 30 fire fighters

02:12
Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

Bus crash tragedy sparks calls for Tongan tour parties to better plan fundraising trips to NZ

Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

01:50
Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

Kiwi who entered Bali with methamphatamine had 'been on a bender for some time'

Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

02:24
The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

Rivers pushed to breaking point, power cut and roads hit by slips as summer storm smashes regions

The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

00:20
Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural has wowed visitors to 61 Molesworth St since 1965.

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ