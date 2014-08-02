Woman's dog shot while walking through park in Auckland

A woman was walking her dog at a reserve on Auckland's North Shore this evening when her dog was shot by an unknown person.

Police sirens Source: Thinkstock

Police were called to Deep Creek Reserve in Torbay where the dog was shot at around 7pm.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet in a critical condition but died soon after.

Police have been searching for possible suspects in the reserve on foot and with the assistance of a helicopter.