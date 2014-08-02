Woman's dog shot while walking through park in Auckland

Source:
A woman was walking her dog at a reserve on Auckland's North Shore this evening when her dog was shot by an unknown person.
Police were called to Deep Creek Reserve in Torbay where the dog was shot at around 7pm.
The dog was taken to an emergency vet in a critical condition but died soon after.
Police have been searching for possible suspects in the reserve on foot and with the assistance of a helicopter.
So far they have been unsuccessful.
Police are advising anyone who was in the vicinity of the reserve around 7pm who may have information about the incident to contact them.
