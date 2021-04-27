Woman's death sparks safety review of Wellington social housing

Safety fears have prompted Wellington Council to review its social housing policies after a woman was found dead in a Mount Cook property this weekend.

The woman's body was found at a Brooklyn Road address about 6.30pm on Saturday evening. A 42-year-old man appeared in court yesterday charged with murder.

Wellington Council chief operating officer Claire Richardson said initial investigations had not uncovered serious concerns at the property ahead of Saturday night.

Man charged with murder after woman's body found at Wellington property

But Richardson said two other "concerning situations" regarding tenant behaviour at council social housing sites had been raised in light of coverage of the murder investigation and are being looked into.

They relate to other council housing sites - one is recent and the other happened last year.