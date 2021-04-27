TODAY |

Woman's death sparks safety review of Wellington social housing

Source: 

Safety fears have prompted Wellington Council to review its social housing policies after a woman was found dead in a Mount Cook property this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The woman was found dead at an address in suburb of Mt Cook on the night of April 4. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman's body was found at a Brooklyn Road address about 6.30pm on Saturday evening. A 42-year-old man appeared in court yesterday charged with murder.

Wellington Council chief operating officer Claire Richardson said initial investigations had not uncovered serious concerns at the property ahead of Saturday night.

Man charged with murder after woman's body found at Wellington property

But Richardson said two other "concerning situations" regarding tenant behaviour at council social housing sites had been raised in light of coverage of the murder investigation and are being looked into.

They relate to other council housing sites - one is recent and the other happened last year.

Richardson said it was a tragic situation and staff were supporting tenants at the Mount Cook property.

RNZ.co.nz

New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:30
Fair Go compares fat content in beef mince from six different Auckland stores
2
Taika Waititi reportedly dating singer Rita Ora
3
Investigation underway to determine how person entered NZ during Perth's three-day lockdown
4
Former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull dies, aged 71
5
Gold Coast cops tackle man doused in petrol, who’d threatened to set family alight
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Investigation underway to determine how person entered NZ during Perth's three-day lockdown

George Floyd's 2004 drug conviction called into question after another cop charged with murder

01:14

More tests being done as 'very weak' positive Covid-19 result detected in Auckland wastewater

Eight new border cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, none in the community