Woman's death sparks renewed warnings about the risks of public rescue efforts in the water

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

In separate incidents this year two parents have died attempting to help their children.
Chris Chang

Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

'Our loss is overwhelming' says family of woman who drowned trying to save her children at Hawke's Bay beach

The official holiday period ended this morning and drownings claimed the lives of three people.

'Know your limits' - Water Safety NZ pleads with drowning rescuers to think before they act

It comes after the second fatal incident in a week involving parents attempting to help their own children.


 
