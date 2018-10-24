TODAY |

Woman's death in Ngaruawahia prompts police investigation

A police investigation is underway following the death of a 48-year-old woman yesterday in Ngaruawahia.

Following a medical examination, the woman's death at The Point Domain in the Waikato town is being treated as unexplained, police say.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the woman in the vicinity of the Ngaruawahia Squash Club or the lower Esplanade road during the morning yesterday, Wednesday 24 July.

The woman was dressed in black clothing and was accompanied by a man, who was also wearing black clothing.

The man has been identified and is assisting police with inquiries. 

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Huntly Police, phone 07 828 7560.

