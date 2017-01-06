Woman's car rolls into the sea after wasp flies into her face

An Auckland woman was apparently so startled when a wasp flew into her car that she jumped out of the vehicle and let it roll into the sea.

Police were called to the incident just before 12pm on Tuesday when a car ended up in the water in Manu Bay, Raglan.

"The woman got out of the car but her car became submerged in the water and was later towed out," said a police spokesperson.

People gathered to watch as the vehicle was pulled out of the sea, a video posted to the woman's Facebook page shows.

"It's had it! It's over," the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, says in another video as the car was towed out.

"It looks like the wheels seized up aye?" she says.

The woman said to a friend on Facebook that she had insurance on the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Facebook users wrote to her with words of support and humour.

"The ocean is for fish life. Boats and definitely not your car. You sure do things that's unbelievable. I guess that's why we are buddies aye," Gloria Dorman wrote.