A woman's body has been found next to a burnt out vehicle in Marlborough District.

Police say emergency services were called to Te Towaka-Port Ligar Road in Admiralty Bay around 9:10pm last night.

"They located a vehicle that had left the road and caught fire, and the body of a female nearby," police said in a statement

Police are continuing to work at the scene to determine the circumstances of what happened.