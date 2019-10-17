Woman who won $19.1 million Lotto prize purchased ticket with only minutes to spare

The two Auckland winners who shared $19.1 million each in Wednesday's $38 million Lotto jackpot have come forward to collect their prizes.

One of the lucky punters has revealed they only purchased their ticket minutes before the draw.

"My husband turned to me at 7.22pm and said 'we didn't get a Lotto ticket! You better race down to the dairy and pick one up', but I knew there wouldn't be enough time – so I logged onto MyLotto instead," the winner told Stuff.

"I ended up clicking 'buy' with two minutes to spare."

The other $19.1 million winner was a mother who choses the same numbers each time, who says she'll take a Christmas holiday with the windfall.