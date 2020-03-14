The woman whose shock on March 15 was shared around the world tells her story

In the wake of the terror attacks, there were many faces that became familiar in households here and around the world.

This included one woman, filmed alone at the cordon opposite Al Noor mosque, moments after the attack on March 15.

No longer wanting to be known as ‘the woman in black,’ her name is Mekiya Yusef and says her story could have been very different had she not been late to Friday prayers.

"I got on praying that my brother would be alive, if he was shot on the leg, he's alive it's okay. Just wanted him alive cause he's the only family I have here."

Mekiya and her brother Ahmede are orphans, leaving Ethiopia as kids in search of a better life.

For hours on the day of the attack, Mekiya did not know if her brother was alive or dead.

Fortunately he survived, but with multiple gunshot wounds and high levels of lead poisoning, Ahmede may never make a full recovery.

"The bullet fractions are everywhere on his body … they can't pick everything out, just gave him meds and hope to reduce it. Emotionally we try to be there and support him for whatever happens from here."

Mekiya's experience on March 15 has given her the extra drive to complete her public health and psychology degree with a dream to help people any way she can.