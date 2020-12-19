Woman whose sexual harassment complaint sparked Weta Workshop review says it’s not over

It's not over - that's the message from the woman whose sexual harassment complaint sparked a review at special effects studio Weta Workshop.

In June, former Weta Workshop contractor Layna Lazar shared in a social media post that she'd been sexually harassed at work, and let go when she complained.

It sparked an independent review at the company, the summary of which was released late yesterday.

Reviewer Ainsley Benefield of Hive Consulting found "the majority of allegations in the post including the most serious allegations, have either not been substantiated or were reasonable in the context of circumstances not described in the post".

The review summary, which can be read here, included that Lazar had been touched by a colleague but that it had “not been established if it was a deliberate or accidental touch”.

It also found “a very small number of alleged comments or actions have been held to have occurred” but that they were “one-off” and/or not of the regularity or significance described in the social media post.

It further noted it has not been substantiated that Lazar was let go as a result of her complaint.

Lazar says she stands by her claims.

“I genuinely still 100 per cent stand by what I said … I know what I felt, I know what I heard, and I know what I experienced.”

She says her experience at Weta Workshop was “the most life-ruining” she’s ever had, and she wishes she never worked at the special effects studio.

“It changed who I was as a person. It affected my core in lots of ways. I can’t really go out in public comfortably. I've not be able to work the way I used to, and I feel like this has taken away a lot from my life and my sanity.”

In July, 1 NEWS spoke to 12 other current and former Weta Workshop crew who alleged sexual harassment, bullying and a toxic culture.

At the time, Weta Workshop invited complainants to take part in the existing review. General manager David Wilks said the review would be a “comprehensive and independent inquiry into current and historic allegations of this nature”.

“The scope of the inquiry is broad, looking into the specific allegation, along with the HR policies and procedures in place at that time. The inquiry is also receiving and considering any new information that may come to light as a result of this situation and considering the HR policies and procedures in place now.”

“We encourage any staff member or former staff member who has relevant information or a particular issue or concern to contact the reviewer in confidence.”

But the Hive Consulting review summary made no mention of the other allegations - something one former worker says he’s not surprised about.

“Those determined to find a way to brush difficult issues under the carpet have found a way to do just that. They don't care. Not really. They just know how to put on a façade,” he said.

Other former crew who participated says they weren’t told the review had concluded.

“Neither Weta Workshop nor Hive consulting let me know the review was ready,” Hannah* said.

“It was a shock to see it on the news without any warning from the people who commissioned and created it … I'm so baffled and hurt.”

Emma* another former worker said the review was “severely lacking”.

“It really doesn't cover any of the other allegations made by other employees of Weta Workshop … It feels like things are getting swept under the rug.”

Weta Workshop’s non-executive Chair George Hickton says the company received “aggregated feedback” from other current and former crew members, some on an anonymised basis, and that its policy was to inform current crew of the reviews findings”.

“As part of the independent review process, Hive provided all the named parties with the parts of the public summary relevant to them before Friday, prior to the summary being released to the media,” Hickton said.

The company also says it's committed to providing a safe working environment, and is implementing recommendations made in the review around providing additional support for crew to speak up about bullying and sexual harassment.

Weta Workshop co-founders and owners Tania Rodger and Richard Taylor said the company was committed to an on-going focus on people care.

“We have heard from current and former crew that we can do better in some areas in relation to our management and people care. We will do that with the same energy and focus we bring to our creative efforts,” Tania Rodger said.

Gaysorn Thavat of the Screen Women’s Action Group says the findings don’t mean Lazar’s allegations are incorrect.

“Just because the complaints are unsubstantiated doesn't mean they didn't happen. It's clear there's been a serious problem at Weta Workshop, and sexual harassment complaints are very difficult to prove,” she said.

“We also know within Weta Workshop there are individuals within management working really hard to actively change the culture, and it’s those people who need to be properly resourced and supported to do that.”

Lazar says despite her experience, she’s urging others to speak out, including those in the film industry.

“I implore anyone that is going through something similar, to immediately cover themselves. Go to HR right away, tell someone you're going to HR, have it in emails, have a paper trail.”

“I don’t want everyone’s voices to be silenced. I don’t want this to be representative of what will happen to everyone else. I hope this isn’t the end.”

A separate review into sister company Weta Digital was announced in September after a 1 NEWS investigation that saw more than 40 current and former staff come forward with serious concerns about the company's culture.

That review is still ongoing.

Do you have more information about this story? Contact our reporter Kristin Hall at kristin.hall@tvnz.co.nz