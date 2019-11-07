TODAY |

Woman who went on Tinder date with man accused of murdering Grace Millane testifies

A jury in the Grace Millane murder trial heard today from a woman who went on a Tinder date with the man accused of killing the British tourist.

The woman, who can't be identified, says she met up with the defendant at the CityLife hotel in central Auckland in November last year, 10 days before his date with Ms Millane on December 1. 

The woman says after a number of drinks the date got intimate, with the defendant using one hand to choke her.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jurors were told about intimate photos found on the murder accused’s phone. Source: 1 NEWS

The witness said the act was consensual, and afterwards she left with no issues.

The Crown alleges the defendant murdered Ms Millane by way of strangulation.

The defence team argue her death was an accident after he applied pressure to her neck during rough sex with her consent and encouragement.

Her body was discovered in a suitcase buried in bush in the Waitakere Ranges eight days later.

Your playlist will load after this ad

