Woman waiting for Covid-19 test 'concerned' after being ushered into tent with symptomatic people

A woman tested at an Auckland pop-up clinic had to queue in a tent with other symptomatic people - with little social distancing and hardly anyone wearing a mask.

Inside the tent where symptomatic people were waiting for a Covid-19 test. Photo: RNZ Source: rnz.co.nz

Auckland hit a record number of tests on Wednesday - 7800, with people queuing for hours. Yesterday was also set to be big once numbers were tallied.

The woman, who is an RNZ employee, had her test at the Ōtara Pop-up clinic.

After waiting in her car for three hours, she was surprised to be ushered into an open-ended tent.

At one stage there were 12 other people in it. She heard all of them describe their symptoms to the nurse.

"Like coughs, runny noses, headaches, fevers - a couple of people had been to Rotorua at the weekend," she said.

"So as the nurse was working through the people, I was getting more and more concerned that I was in this tent."

The woman was also conscious that she had symptoms too.

It was not possible to stay two metres from the person in front or behind her - but everyone was doing their best to try, she said.

The woman was wearing her own mask as was one other man, and staff offered one woman a mask but no one else was.

She was surprised because of the change in policy to tell Aucklanders they should wear masks.