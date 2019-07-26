TODAY |

Woman visiting op shop in Matamata gets her own pair of gumboots sold while looking for a bargain

A Matamata woman got less than she bargained for at a local op shop recently after her the gumboots she left at the door were on-sold to another customer.

Sophia Clark took a few minutes out of a busy Friday at work to visit the Matamata Community Chest after deciding she needed "five minutes" to try and find some bargains.

"I left my umbrella and boots at the door, wandered round, came out and by the time I’d finished my transaction – I walked out the door and thought oh my gosh, where are my boots?" she said.

Her "old mate" behind the counter had sold them.

Being shoeless, she had no choice but to go to the upstairs part of the shop to find some alternative shoes to wear.

"I walked up and grabbed some shoes, they were the only ones that fitted, they were purple, they were vile, they didn’t really fit with the whole look," she said.

But they got her back to her car, in the rain.

But the story has a happy ending.

Skellerup gave her a brand new pair of gumboots, of which Sophia has clearly written a "not for sale" message on the inside.

It all happened at the Matamata Community Chest. Source: Seven Sharp
