Woman urgently evacuated to mainland NZ after being bitten by sea lion pup

A woman on the Auckland Islands is being flown to mainland New Zealand after being bitten by a sea lion pup.

Sea lion (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The woman, involved in research work on the sub-Antarctic islands received a cut to her finger about nine days ago which has become infected.

She picked up the bite while swabbing sea lion pups' mouths.

"Sea lion bites are known to result in infected wounds," Rescue Coordination New Zealand watch leader John Dickson said in a statement.

The woman was assessed by a doctor on a cruise liner in the vicinity who recommended that the woman be evacuated to hospital as a precaution because her condition was not responding to treatment.