Woman tells court of the moment she was allegedly struck with car driven by MP: 'Horror flooded all the way through me'

A protester says she "squealed rather loudly" when Whanganui MP Chester Borrows allegedly ran over her foot, and clipped her knee with his car.

Chester Borrows. Source: 1 NEWS

Anti-TPP activist Tracey Treadwell says the former Courts Minister kept driving after she was hit and helped to the side of the road by a police officer.

A second protester, Denise Lockett, says she was filled with "horror and fear" when she was momentarily trapped under the car.

The trial of former courts minister Chester Borrows is underway in Whanganui. He's accused of one count of careless driving causing injury to two people, and is defending the charge.

Ms Treadwell was one of a group of anti-TPP protesters gathered at the Collegiate Motor Inn on March 22 last year. Mr Borrows and cabinet minister Paula Bennett - who was a passenger in the car - had attended a breakfast event inside.

Ms Treadwell told the Whanganui District Court that she held two placards. The activists earlier talked with police and the motel's managers as to where they could legally stand.

She said her intent was: "To have my sign fully visible...to the ministers".

Ms Treadwell saw Mr Borrows car coming down the motel driveway towards the protesters, in a "slow but steady movement".

"We were expecting it to stop...however the car didn't stop."

She said officers tried to pull her and another protestors out of the way. "I still got clipped my knew got clipped...my left front got run over by the passenger wheel."

She added: "I think I squealed rather loudly."

When questioned by the defence, Ms Treadwell said she had intended to block Mr Borrows "briefly" and denied they had tried to "swarm the car".

Ms Treadwell was presented with a witness statement from a police officer on the scene, who said she had "walked into the side" of Mr Borrows car.

"He's mistaken," she said.

Ms Treadwell suffered a soft tissue injury and a graze to the knee. She had declined pain relief at the hospital, but said that was "a personal choice" and not a reflection on the "very" painful injury. She also denied shock had affected her recollection of events.

"Chester began to drive and he paused, he slowed for a second and then he kept coming...it happened really quickly...In my perception he actually speed up a little," Ms Treadwell said.

She said her leg was trapped under the car and she "folded over" the car.

"Horror flooded all the way through me I thought 'oh my god you are going under girl'. I was helpless." Ms Lockett was "dragged" away by a police officer.

An ambulance was called immediately, she said.

Ms Treadwell said she had an x-ray but suffered no broken bones and her leg "was stinging considerably at that time..it swelled and was bruised".

She said the swelling didn't go down for year. "The tenderness remained for some months."

Questioned by the defence, Ms Lockett reiterated her claim that "his speed was increasing rather than trying to stop...it's not nonsense, it's what I perceive to have happened."

She conceded he had slowed down "twenty metres away".

"I said he appeared he was going faster, I didn't say he was speeding...he started from a very slow pace."

The court heard the protest was close to a local school and one protester was brandishing a dildo. Ms Treadwell accepted some of the behaviour and language of the protesters was "unacceptable".

Ms Lockett told the court she was carrying a "knitted squares" banner with another protester. They'd gathered in the driveway to wait for Mr Borrows to leave.

She confirmed one of the protestors was carrying a dildo. "He was flapping it around a bit, yes." And she confirmed she had to ask one of the protestors to tone down her language.