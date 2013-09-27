 

Woman suffers serious burns in Hamilton house blaze

A woman has suffered serious burns at a house fire in Hamilton.

Multiple fire crews are fighting the blaze on Plateau Drive in Fitzroy with police and ambulance crews also called to the property just before 7pm.

Northern Fire Communications spokesman Jaron Phillips told 1 NEWS the house is "totally involved in fire".

The women hurt in the fire is believed to be an occupent of the house.

Mr Phillips said all other occupants of the house had been accounted for.

The Fire Service said the fire has now been contained.

The patient is being transported to Waikato Hospital.

