Woman suffers burns after cosmetic laser treatment

A woman required medical treatment for burns after receiving laser therapy to fix broken capillaries and redness to her cheeks according to a report from The Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner.

Rosacea on skin, file. Source: istock.com

The report finds a skin treatment clinic in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failures in the care of a woman who suffered following the treatment in 2018.

It states that a woman in her 30’s attended the clinic for management of broken capillaries and redness to her cheeks. The beauty therapist treated the woman’s capillaries with three sessions of laser treatment but although the therapist was trained, she had no certified training in the use of the specific laser machine used.

Laser treatment is a non-invasive treatment that uses concentrated light to heat the target area to treat a range of conditions, including broken capillaries.

It was at the third treatment session the beauty therapist increased the laser settings, causing burns and blisters to the woman’s cheeks.

The clinic manager assured the woman that she should treat the burns with a cold compress and anti-inflammatories but the woman required medical treatment for the damage.

Former Deputy Commissioner Kevin Allan considered that the clinic failed to support and educate its staff adequately to provide services of an appropriate standard.

He also found the clinic failed to ensure that staff met the requirements of the local council’s Health and Hygiene Code of Practice.

Allan recommended that the clinic develop comprehensive training for its staff to use all types of laser treatments, develop a protocol for informed consent for all clients who undergo laser treatment, develop a client record sheet to be used by all clients who undergo laser treatment, provide evidence of training for staff on requirements of the local council health and hygiene codes of practice, and develop a process for recording incidents and near misses.