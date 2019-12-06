TODAY |

Woman stabbed today at Wellington park didn't know her attacker, police reveal

Source:  1 NEWS

A man remains at large after a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing while she walked through Central Park in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn.

The man is believed to be unknown to the victim, Wellington area manager of investigations, detective senior sergeant Warwick McKee said in a statement.

A cordon which had been set up on Ohiro Road, Brooklyn Road and Washington Road while a scene examination took place has since been removed. 

Police were called to the scene at 11.45am, where they located a woman with serious injuries. She was then transported to hospital.

Police told 1 NEWS it was not a sexual assault.

At least five police units are on scene.

Wellington Free Ambulance told 1 NEWS they transported one patient to Wellington Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

A Capital & Coast District Health Board spokesperson says the woman is now in a stable condition in  the hospital's emergency department.

Police are still making inquiries. 

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or saw anything suspicious in the Central Park area, has been urged to contact police on 105.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
