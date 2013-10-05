 

Woman stabbed with screwdriver at her Christchurch home

A woman is in critical but stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in the neck with a screwdriver at her home in Christchurch.

Police arrived at the scene on Hawke St, New Brighton, shortly after 1.15am, to find a woman with a wound to her neck, a police spokesperson said.

A man, 68, was arrested by police at the scene and has since been charged with grievous bodily harm.

The 46-year-old woman, was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition with injuries initially thought to be a superficial wound, the spokesperson said.

Her condition then deteriorated and she was taken into surgery.

Reports the man returned to the scene with a knife after stabbing the woman with a screwdriver are yet to be confirmed by police, the spokesperson said.

They do believe the offender possibly changed his clothing before police arrived at the scene before he discarded the clothing in the New Brighton area.

Police are asking New Brighton residents to check their properties for discarded adult's clothing.

The man will appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

