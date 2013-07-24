 

New Zealand


Woman stabbed, robbed in car park near Hamilton casino

A woman has been stabbed and robbed in a car park near Hamilton's casino tonight.

Police car

Waikato police say emergency services were called to the incident in the rear car park near the casino in the CBD at 7.22pm.

Following a short altercation between the female victim and three other people, the woman was stabbed, police say.

A number of personal items were also taken from her. 

She was taken to Waikato Hospital for treatment to a moderate injury. 

Police say they are speaking with witnesses and making further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Hamilton Police as soon as possible.

