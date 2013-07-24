Woman stabbed, robbed in car park near Hamilton casino

A woman has been stabbed and robbed in a car park near Hamilton's casino tonight.

Waikato police say emergency services were called to the incident in the rear car park near the casino in the CBD at 7.22pm.

Following a short altercation between the female victim and three other people, the woman was stabbed, police say.

A number of personal items were also taken from her.

She was taken to Waikato Hospital for treatment to a moderate injury.

Police say they are speaking with witnesses and making further enquiries.