Woman 'speechless' after bus driver offers her money

A search is on for a bus driver who showed incredible kindness towards a Wellington woman last night.

Mai Frappy was locked out of her house in the cold with no phone or cash.

She sought help from a bus driver, travelling towards Wilton on Route 14. She asked for a lift to town so she could find her friends.
The bus driver did more than just that.

The driver helped Ms Frappy message her friends on Facebook. Near the end of her trip, the driver offered Ms Frappy a $20 note and said, “go buy yourself some warm coffee”.

When Ms Frappy asked the driver for her phone to transfer the money into her bank account, the driver refused and told her to pass it onto the next person who needs it.

“All of us will face an unfortunate situation where we need help. We’ve only got each other.”

There’s been an outpour of praise for the driver on the Vic Deals Facebook page. 

"She left me speechless... to have this experience is beyond my imagination,” says Ms Frappy.

Ms Frappy hopes others will also be inspired by the driver’s giving nature.

By Samuel Wat.

Bus in Wellington (file picture). Source: istock.com
