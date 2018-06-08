Woman who spat on Auckland train staff during lockdown sentenced to community work

A 32-year-old woman who spat on three Auckland train staff in April during the Covid-19 lockdown has been sentenced to community work and supervision.

The woman from Laingholm was ordered to do 40 hours of community work and be under one year’s intensive supervision.

She pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced yesterday in the Auckland District Court.

Mayor Phil Goff said he was pleased the offender was held accountable.

“She should count herself lucky the sentence was not more severe,” he said.

The spitting incident occurred on April 17 during the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown at the Britomart transport centre in the CBD.

Under Level 4 public transport was only to be used for essential travel.

When questioned and asked to leave the train for not undertaking essential travel, the woman became abusive and spat at three transport workers, Auckland Transport said today.

AT’s chief executive Shane Ellison said the incident was “disgraceful”.

“It caused stress for the staff members who had to be tested for coronavirus and stood down from work,” Mr Ellison said.

“The police and the courts have shown that behaviour like this is just not acceptable, under any circumstances.