Woman who shot partner to death at Auckland home sentenced to home detention

A woman found guilty of shooting and killing her partner, thinking it was an intruder, has been sentenced to nine months' home detention.
Amy Christine Smith was today sentenced in the High Court at Auckland for the manslaughter of Danny Bruce Taylor two years ago April 2019, on a rural property north-west of Auckland.
She thought a cannabis crop on the property may be a target of theft, and had taken some methamphetamine that night.
In the early hours of the morning, she shot Taylor with a .22 rifle in the dark.
In the High Court at Auckland this morning, Justice Peters also ordered Smith to serve 400 hours of community work.