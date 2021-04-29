TODAY |

Woman who shot partner to death at Auckland home sentenced to home detention

Source: 

A woman found guilty of shooting and killing her partner, thinking it was an intruder, has been sentenced to nine months' home detention.

Amy Christine Smith. Source: rnz.co.nz

Amy Christine Smith was today sentenced in the High Court at Auckland for the manslaughter of Danny Bruce Taylor two years ago April 2019, on a rural property north-west of Auckland.

She thought a cannabis crop on the property may be a target of theft, and had taken some methamphetamine that night.

In the early hours of the morning, she shot Taylor with a .22 rifle in the dark.

In the High Court at Auckland this morning, Justice Peters also ordered Smith to serve 400 hours of community work.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
