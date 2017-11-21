Woman seriously injured in Rotorua crash

Source:
Police are seeking more information on how a two-car crash that left a woman in a serious condition in Rotorua this morning occurred.
The accident occurred at the intersection of State Highway 30 and State Highway 33 at Tikitere, just after 9:30am today.
Police say people at or near the scene at that time may have information to help police piece together what happened.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact the road policing team at Rotorua Police Station on (07) 349 1604.
