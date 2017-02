A woman was seriously assaulted on a footpath in Lower Hutt this morning.





She required medical attention after the incident, which happened at 4am outside the Taita shops on High st.

The offender was described as "a very dark skinned male with short dreadlocks".

It was believed he left the scene on a push bike, riding towards Silverstream.

Police asked anyone who knew any information, or was in the area of the shops at the time to contact police.