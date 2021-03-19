Woman sentenced over drug debt abduction where person's finger was severed

A woman involved in an abduction where a woman's finger was severed because of a drug debt has been sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.

Pamela Kalepo appeared in the High Court at Wellington this afternoon, after being convicted in October last year of wounding and kidnapping.

The incident happened in March 2019.

Kalepo's husband, Willie Brandon Lance Malua-Bentley, was sentenced to six years and nine months behind bars in September last year, after pleading guilty to kidnapping and disfiguring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.