TODAY |

Woman sentenced over drug debt abduction where person's finger was severed

Source: 

A woman involved in an abduction where a woman's finger was severed because of a drug debt has been sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.

File: Woman in jail Source: istock.com

Pamela Kalepo appeared in the High Court at Wellington this afternoon, after being convicted in October last year of wounding and kidnapping.

The incident happened in March 2019.

Kalepo's husband, Willie Brandon Lance Malua-Bentley, was sentenced to six years and nine months behind bars in September last year, after pleading guilty to kidnapping and disfiguring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The judge acknowledged Malua-Bentley was the driving force and that Kalepo felt forced to take part to save her marriage.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
Police not seeking anyone else after man and woman stabbed to death at Epsom, Auckland property
2
INEOS Team UK confirmed as Challenger of Record for 37th America's Cup by Team NZ
3
Meet Team New Zealand's 'everywhere man' Rufus Henry
4
Peter Burling swapped secrets with Jimmy Spithill over drinks after America's Cup victory
5
NRL legend Thurston throws support behind Warriors playing entire 2022 in NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:36

Police not seeking anyone else after man and woman stabbed to death at Epsom, Auckland property

Full video: Police give update after two people fatally stabbed in central Auckland suburb

'Completely consensual' — Lone Ranger star Armie Hammer says 'rough sex' wasn't hours-long rape
00:14

'Just like TV' — Mount Maunganui residents detail police pursuit as manhunt continues