Woman sentenced to life in prison after fatal stabbing at Christchurch party over music

A woman who stabbed another woman to death after an argument over music at a party has been sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 10 years.

Katrina Epiha pleaded guilty to the murder of Alicia Nathan in Christchurch in 2017.

Epiha got into an argument with the victim, then went to the kitchen and picked up a knife before returning and stabbing Ms Nathan in the arm and neck with enough force to enter her chest cavity.

Justice Nation described the attack as brutal and not entirely spur-of-the-moment.

In victim impact statements, whānau of Ms Nathan spoke of how she loved life and was absolutely devoted to her three-year-old son.