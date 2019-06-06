TODAY |

Woman sentenced to home detention over Timaru strawberry needle scare

rnz.co.nz
A woman who made up a story about finding a needle in strawberries bought from a Timaru supermarket has been sentenced to five months home detention.

Jaydean Temperley, 29, appeared in the Timaru District Court this morning for sentencing after admitting making a false complaint to police and causing $3500 in damages by deception in December.

Her claim caused Pak 'n Save Timaru to pull all strawberries from its shelves.

Judge Joanna Maize said the consequences of the offending were felt far more widely than at the supermarket, in particular by people who grew fruit commercially.

But she noted that Temperley had been the subject of online abuse as a result of the offending.

Defence lawyer Kelly Beazley said Temperley regretted her actions and had not realised the damage the false claim would cause.

She has given an apology card to the supermarket's owner.

The incident happened after more than a hundred cases of needles being reported in Australia in September last year.

In New Zealand police dealt with two cases of needles found in strawberries in November.

Jaydean Temperley in Timaru District Court. Source: RNZ / Katie Todd
