Woman runs charity giving back to patients with terminal illnesses despite own diagnosis

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner is a woman who set up a charity giving back to patients with terminal illnesses following her own diagnosis.

Ronda Amende was given just one year to live when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2013.

Now, after fighting three years of gruelling treatment, her cancer is in remission - and she's giving back by helping others through her charity, TimeOut.

The charity matches patients with terminal illness and their families with generous holiday home owners across the country who are willing to allow people to stay for free as they process the news.

Amende was overwhelmed with emotion upon learning she had been named this week's ASB Good as Gold winner on Seven Sharp.

"The thing about TimeOut is it doesn't just help the person that's terminally ill, it helps the people around them that are also dealing with this and they can often feel quite powerless in the situation," she said.

"I think it's one of the reasons why I'm still alive."

She said the charity has "focused me on something other than myself, which is always a good thing".